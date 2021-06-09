      Weather Alert

Hagedorn hosting Farmers Telephone Town Hall

Jun 9, 2021 @ 6:18am

Congressman Jim Hagedorn will host a telephone town hall for farmers Wednesday.

The call will start at 5 p.m. June 9 and will include a discussion about agriculture and farm policy, as well as the current state of the industry with constituents.  Minnesota Corn Growers Association President Tim Waibel will be a special guest on the call.

Questions from constituents will be taken following the discussion.

Anyone interested in attending should contact Hagedorn’s Mankato district office at (507) 323-6090 for more details.

 

