Hagedorn objects to Electoral College count
Congressman Jim Hagedorn was among one-hundred-plus Republicans to object to the Electoral count Wednesday.
Rep Hagedorn voted against counting Electoral College votes for Arizona and Pennsylvania. His vote came after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the nation’s Capitol, interrupting the congressional counting process.
Congress eventually resumed after the protest, and lawmakers confirmed Biden won. Trump promised an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20.
