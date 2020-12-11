Hagedorn signs brief supporting Texas election case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/SMN) — Congressman Jim Hagedorn has signed on to a last-gasp bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election.

Hagedorn joins his fellow Minnesota Republican colleagues Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber. The three are among more than 100 House Republicans who joined an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Emmer’s name was on a list of signatories released Thursday. Hagedorn and Stauber on Friday said their names were being added, too.

The lawsuit attempts to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s wins in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. It repeats false, disproven, and unsubstantiated accusations.