(New Ulm, MN) – Congressman Jim Hagedorn will stop in New Ulm this weekend as part of his twenty-one county tour.

Minnesota’s First Congressional District Representative will hold a Brown County Town Hall on Saturday, February 8th at the New Ulm Community Center on German St from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

All district residents are welcome and can submit questions, but first priority will be given to Brown County residents.