Hagedorn votes against COVID relief package

Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn voted against a $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief package Saturday morning.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 219 – 212, with all Republicans and two Democrats voting against the package.

The bill includes a controversial federal minimum wage increase, which would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. The wage provision is expected to be stripped in the Senate.

“For all their talk of unity and bipartisanship, Democrats abused a process to ram through a partisan payoff to the left,” said Hagedorn in a statement.

The bill will next go to the Senate.