Half of outstate Minnesota believes 2020 election results were illegitimate, poll finds

A new poll conducted by several Twin Cities media outlets found that about half of outstate Minnesota voters question the legitimacy of the outcome of the 2020 election, or outright do not accept the results.

The poll also found that about half the voters in much of the state don’t consider the January 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol as an insurrection.

In Southern Minnesota, 50% of those polled believe Biden won legitimately, while 32% said he didn’t, and 18% weren’t certain.

The poll was conducted in mid-September by the Star Tribue, MPR, Frontline, and KARE 11.