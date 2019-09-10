Hallmark Christmas Movies 2019: Full List, Schedule and Other Details

A Christmas Duet
Summer is (effectively) over, which means it’s time to skip over fall and start getting into the Yuletide spirit!
A few weeks after Lifetime unveiled its Christmas slate, Hallmark is officially revealing the premiere dates for a record 40 films this holiday season for the 10th anniversary of its signature programming event, Countdown to Christmas, which kicks off Friday, Oct. 25 on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Headlining this year’s crop of original movies are network favorites Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Rachael Leigh Cook, Jodie Sweetin, Erin Krakow, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Danica McKellar, as well as Kristin Chenoweth in the marquee movie, Hallmark Hall of Fame’s A Christmas Love Story, opposite Scott Wolf. Three films are still casting.
Behind-the-scenes sneak peeks of new holiday movies will air during the Sept. 7 premiere of Hallmark Channel’s Love, Romance & Chocolate, starring Chabert and Will Kemp.
Check out the full slate of all 40 Hallmark films and premiere dates below.
Hallmark Channel’s 10th Anniversary of “Countdown to Christmas”
Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
Starring: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis and Donna Mills
Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Single mom Abbey (Wagner) takes a leap of faith to pursue her passion for interior design. When she gets hired to decorate the estate of local businessman Nick (Davis), Abbey must complete the job by Christmas Eve. With the holidays fast approaching, Abbey must figure out how to break down the wall between her and Nick, as this could be the opportunity that jump-starts her career.
Merry & Bright
Starring: Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker and Sharon Lawrence
Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Cate (Sweetin), CEO of the Merry & Bright Candy Cane Company, meets Gabe (Walker) during the busy Christmas season. She assumes Gabe is the suitor her well-meaning mother is trying to set her up with when in reality, he works for Empire Corporate Recovery, which has been hired to take a closer look at Merry & Bright’s operation and find ways to make the company more profitable. As Cate and Gabe begin to work together, they find ways to elevate the business and find that they have more in common than savvy business sense.
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Starring: Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw
Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
When Belinda (Shaw) heads back to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex, Dustin (McGarry), at the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt.
Starring: Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn and Teryl Rothery
Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
The Mistletoe Secret
Starring: Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes and Patrick Duffy
Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Double Holiday
Starring: Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope
Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
The Christmas Club
Starring: Elizabeth Mitchell and Cameron Mathison
Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
In The Christmas Club, based on the novel by Barbara Hinske, two busy strangers, Olivia Bennett (Mitchell) and Edward Taylor (Mathison), meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love.
Picture a Perfect Christmas
Starring: Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor
Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
Starring: Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant
Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Check Inn to Christmas
Starring: Rachel Boston and Wes Brown
Premieres: Monday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
A Gift to Remember 2
Starring: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte and Tina Lifford
Premieres: Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen
Starring: Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane and Kimberley Sustad
Premieres: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Based on the novel by Melissa de la Cruz, Christmas enthusiast party planners Ella (Krakow) and her sister, Marianne, clash with their client, Edward (MacFarlane), who is a not-so-jolly toy company CEO.
Write Before Christmas
Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich and Drew Seeley
Premieres: Thursday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
The film’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before-esque premise revolves around the recently single Jessica (DeVitto), who sends Christmas cards to five people who have impacted her life: the aunt (Davidovich) who raised her, her younger brother in the military, a pop star Jax (Seeley) who provided the soundtrack to her life, the music teacher who inspired her and her best friend, Mimi, who always tells her the truth.
Christmas at the Plaza
Starring: Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge
Premieres: Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Christmas in Rome
Starring: Lacey Chabert and Sam Page
Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Christmas Town
Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick
Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Hallmark Hall of Fame’s A Christmas Love Story
Starring: Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson and Kevin Quinn
Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Chenoweth stars as a youth choir director who finds a boy with a golden voice (Quinn), much to the surprise of his widowed father (Wolf).
Christmas at Dollywood
Starring: Danica McKellar, Niall Matter and Dolly Parton
Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
In Christmas at Dollywood, Rachel Lewis (McKellar) is a single mom and award-winning Broadway producer who learns investors have mismanaged her latest theatrical — a holiday extravaganza — into bankruptcy, forcing the show to close before it even opens. Dismayed, Rachel’s friend calls from Tennessee to tell her about an opportunity to produce a show for the 20th anniversary of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood. The only caveat? Rachel will have to work with Luke Hakman, Dollywood’s entertainment director who sees the holiday show as a stepping stone to become the park’s new general manager.
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
Starring: Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams and Jill Wagner
Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Alice in Christmasland
Starring: Still casting
Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Starring: Eric Mabius
Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Holiday Date
Starring: Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen
Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
When Calls the Heart Christmas
Starring: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins and Andrea Brooks
Premieres: Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
New Year, New Me
Starring: Still casting
Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas”
A Merry Christmas Match
Starring: Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey
Premieres: Friday, October 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
Nostalgic Christmas
Starring: Brooke D’Orsay and Trevor Donovan
Premieres: Thursday, Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
Two Turtle Doves
Starring: Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady
Premieres: Friday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
Named after a lyric from “The 12 Days of Christmas,” Dr. Sharon Hayes (DeLoach) searches for a beloved family heirloom in a small Christmas town. When she unexpectedly discovers an adorable little girl and her disheartened father (Rady), she realizes that Christmas miracles really do happen.
A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas
Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres
Premieres: Thursday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
Holiday for Heroes
Starring: Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan and Patti Murin
Premieres: Friday, November 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
A Christmas Miracle
Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell and Barry Bostwick
Premieres: Thursday, Novv. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love
Executive Producers: Kathie Lee Gifford, SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt
Starring: Kathie Lee Gifford, Cindy Busby and Ben Hollingsworth
Premieres: Friday, Novv. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
Our Christmas Love Song
Starring: Alicia Witt
Premieres: Thursday, Novv. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
Christmas Under the Stars
Starring: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters
Premieres: Friday, Novv. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
The Christmas Wish
Starring: Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell
Premieres: Friday, Novv. 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
This Time of Year
Starring: Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar
Premieres: Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
Time for You to Come Home for Christmas
Executive Producer: Blake Shelton
Starring: TBD
Premieres: Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
Christmas in Montana
Starring: Still casting
Premieres: Thursday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
Starring: Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks
Premieres: Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
An Unforgettable Christmas
Starring: Ashley Greene
Premieres: Thursday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
A Family Christmas Gift
Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle and Dion Johnstone
Premieres: Friday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT
