Hallmark Christmas Movies 2019: Full List, Schedule and Other Details

Summer is (effectively) over, which means it’s time to skip over fall and start getting into the Yuletide spirit!

A few weeks after Lifetime unveiled its Christmas slate, Hallmark is officially revealing the premiere dates for a record 40 films this holiday season for the 10th anniversary of its signature programming event, Countdown to Christmas, which kicks off Friday, Oct. 25 on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Headlining this year’s crop of original movies are network favorites Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Rachael Leigh Cook, Jodie Sweetin, Erin Krakow, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Danica McKellar, as well as Kristin Chenoweth in the marquee movie, Hallmark Hall of Fame’s A Christmas Love Story, opposite Scott Wolf. Three films are still casting.

Behind-the-scenes sneak peeks of new holiday movies will air during the Sept. 7 premiere of Hallmark Channel’s Love, Romance & Chocolate, starring Chabert and Will Kemp.

Check out the full slate of all 40 Hallmark films and premiere dates below.

Hallmark Channel’s 10th Anniversary of “Countdown to Christmas”

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

Starring: Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis and Donna Mills

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Single mom Abbey (Wagner) takes a leap of faith to pursue her passion for interior design. When she gets hired to decorate the estate of local businessman Nick (Davis), Abbey must complete the job by Christmas Eve. With the holidays fast approaching, Abbey must figure out how to break down the wall between her and Nick, as this could be the opportunity that jump-starts her career.

Merry & Bright

Starring: Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker and Sharon Lawrence

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Cate (Sweetin), CEO of the Merry & Bright Candy Cane Company, meets Gabe (Walker) during the busy Christmas season. She assumes Gabe is the suitor her well-meaning mother is trying to set her up with when in reality, he works for Empire Corporate Recovery, which has been hired to take a closer look at Merry & Bright’s operation and find ways to make the company more profitable. As Cate and Gabe begin to work together, they find ways to elevate the business and find that they have more in common than savvy business sense.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Starring: Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

When Belinda (Shaw) heads back to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex, Dustin (McGarry), at the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt.

A Christmas Duet

Starring: Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn and Teryl Rothery

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The Mistletoe Secret

Starring: Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes and Patrick Duffy

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Double Holiday

Starring: Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The Christmas Club

Starring: Elizabeth Mitchell and Cameron Mathison

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

In The Christmas Club, based on the novel by Barbara Hinske, two busy strangers, Olivia Bennett (Mitchell) and Edward Taylor (Mathison), meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love.

Picture a Perfect Christmas

Starring: Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Starring: Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley and Chase Bryant

Premieres: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Check Inn to Christmas

Starring: Rachel Boston and Wes Brown

Premieres: Monday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

A Gift to Remember 2

Starring: Ali Liebert, Peter Porte and Tina Lifford

Premieres: Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen

Starring: Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane and Kimberley Sustad

Premieres: Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Based on the novel by Melissa de la Cruz, Christmas enthusiast party planners Ella (Krakow) and her sister, Marianne, clash with their client, Edward (MacFarlane), who is a not-so-jolly toy company CEO.

Write Before Christmas

Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Grant Show, Lolita Davidovich and Drew Seeley

Premieres: Thursday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The film’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before-esque premise revolves around the recently single Jessica (DeVitto), who sends Christmas cards to five people who have impacted her life: the aunt (Davidovich) who raised her, her younger brother in the military, a pop star Jax (Seeley) who provided the soundtrack to her life, the music teacher who inspired her and her best friend, Mimi, who always tells her the truth.

Christmas at the Plaza

Starring: Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Christmas in Rome

Starring: Lacey Chabert and Sam Page

Premieres: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Christmas Town

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Hall of Fame’s A Christmas Love Story

Starring: Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson and Kevin Quinn

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Chenoweth stars as a youth choir director who finds a boy with a golden voice (Quinn), much to the surprise of his widowed father (Wolf).

Christmas at Dollywood

Starring: Danica McKellar, Niall Matter and Dolly Parton

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

In Christmas at Dollywood, Rachel Lewis (McKellar) is a single mom and award-winning Broadway producer who learns investors have mismanaged her latest theatrical — a holiday extravaganza — into bankruptcy, forcing the show to close before it even opens. Dismayed, Rachel’s friend calls from Tennessee to tell her about an opportunity to produce a show for the 20th anniversary of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood. The only caveat? Rachel will have to work with Luke Hakman, Dollywood’s entertainment director who sees the holiday show as a stepping stone to become the park’s new general manager.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Starring: Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams and Jill Wagner

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Alice in Christmasland

Starring: Still casting

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Starring: Eric Mabius

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Holiday Date

Starring: Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen

Premieres: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

When Calls the Heart Christmas

Starring: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins and Andrea Brooks

Premieres: Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

New Year, New Me

Starring: Still casting

Premieres: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas”

A Merry Christmas Match

Starring: Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey

Premieres: Friday, October 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Nostalgic Christmas

Starring: Brooke D’Orsay and Trevor Donovan

Premieres: Thursday, Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Two Turtle Doves

Starring: Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Named after a lyric from “The 12 Days of Christmas,” Dr. Sharon Hayes (DeLoach) searches for a beloved family heirloom in a small Christmas town. When she unexpectedly discovers an adorable little girl and her disheartened father (Rady), she realizes that Christmas miracles really do happen.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres

Premieres: Thursday, Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Holiday for Heroes

Starring: Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan and Patti Murin

Premieres: Friday, November 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

A Christmas Miracle

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell and Barry Bostwick

Premieres: Thursday, Novv. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love

Executive Producers: Kathie Lee Gifford, SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt

Starring: Kathie Lee Gifford, Cindy Busby and Ben Hollingsworth

Premieres: Friday, Novv. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Our Christmas Love Song

Starring: Alicia Witt

Premieres: Thursday, Novv. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Christmas Under the Stars

Starring: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters

Premieres: Friday, Novv. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The Christmas Wish

Starring: Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell

Premieres: Friday, Novv. 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

This Time of Year

Starring: Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar

Premieres: Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas

Executive Producer: Blake Shelton

Starring: TBD

Premieres: Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Christmas in Montana

Starring: Still casting

Premieres: Thursday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

Starring: Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks

Premieres: Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

An Unforgettable Christmas

Starring: Ashley Greene

Premieres: Thursday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

A Family Christmas Gift

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle and Dion Johnstone

Premieres: Friday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook