Hallmark Movie Lovers Christmas App Is Coming

The Hallmark Channel is launching a ‘Countdown to Christmas Movie Checklist’ App for anyone who can’t bear the thought of missing this season’s newest holiday movie offerings.

Fans who download the app, available on iOS and Android, can create reminders, watch trailers and stay up to date on all the new content coming from the holiday movie channel.

Officials say this app will serve as the “ultimate viewing guide” for all 37 holiday-themed original movie premieres across Hallmark and Hallmark Movies and Mystery Channel.

