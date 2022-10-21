Hallmark’s COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS Begins Today

Lots of people like to hate on the sappy holiday stories, but the truth is, the reason they are so popular — and so many new ones are made every year — is because lots of people are watching them — even if they pretend they aren’t. According to experts, the reason people love the Hallmark Christmas movies so much is because they provide a happy, mindless escape from all the ugliness we are exposed to every day, and those corny couple hours make us happy. Make fun of them all you want … Hallmark holiday movies are here to stay.