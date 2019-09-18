Halloween Christmas Trees Are a Thing Now, and They’re Really Cool and Creepy

Sing it with me: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” Wait, while you might be thinking of Christmas, I want to make sure that we’re on the same page here, because I’m definitely talking about Halloween. I mean, between the scary movie marathons and copious amounts of delicious candy, what’s not to love? And because so many people share my enthusiasm for the spooky holiday and want to make the most of it, a recent trend has popped up in recent years that’s gaining serious momentum: Halloween trees.

People have started to up their Halloween decorations game by creating Halloween trees that are both supercool and supercreepy (depending on how far you take your theme!). Similar to a traditional Christmas tree, a Halloween tree features things like cobwebs, bats, and fake blood instead of garland and a star on top. People go all out for Christmas, so why not do the same for Halloween?

