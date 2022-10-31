Halloween safety tips from Mankato Public Safety

It’s Halloween, and Mankato police are reminding the public to stay safe tonight with some simple tips.

Police recommend children trick-or-treat in familiar neighborhoods with a group. Kids should wear bright, reflective costumes and masks shouldn’t obscure their vision.

Police say to keep lit candles away from anything that can burn.

They encourage drivers to go slow, watch for children, and be extra cautious. Trick-or-treaters should stay on sidewalks and cross at street corners.

Candy should be inspected by adults.