Halloween ‘Ugly Sweaters’ Are Finally Becoming a Thing

Because why should Christmas have all the fun?

If there’s any day where one should strive to be as ugly as possible it’s gotta be Halloween, right? Well, it seems the folks over at HalloweenCostumes.com would agree with that, as they’ve just unleashed a brand new line of Ugly Halloween Sweaters for this season!

Seven different designs are available, the intentionally ugly-looking sweaters emblazoned with imagery including witch hats, skeletons, pumpkins and monsters. All designs are available in unisex adult sizes ($39.99-$44.99) with three of them also being sold in kids sizes ($29.99).

The sweaters are 100% acrylic, exclusive to HalloweenCostumes.com.

Embrace the ugly!

