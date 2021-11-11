Hammer assault suspect injured in high-speed pursuit; victim also hospitalized

The suspect in a hammer assault was critically injured during a high-speed chase Wednesday, and the victim is also hospitalized.

The incident began around 12:30 p.m. in rural Good Thunder, when Arnold Duane Lillo, 83, called police to report he’d been hit in the head with a hammer multiple times by an acquaintance.

Lillo identified the suspect as Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 34, of Evan, according to a press release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office. Police say they also received information that McMurtrey was armed with a handgun.

Lillo was able to drive himself to a neighbor’s home for help after McMurtrey left the scene, according to the release. Lillo is currently hospitalized with serious injuries sustained in the assault, but police say his condition is stable.

Area law enforcement eventually located McMurtrey’s truck near Sleepy Eye at Brown Co roads 25 & 11. Police say, McMurtrey, who was the sole occupant of the truck, refused to stop, leading deputies on a high-speed chase with speeds around 100 miles per hour. The chase eventually landed on Highway 15, but ended near 150th St when McMurtrey collided head-on with a semi. The semi had stopped on the shoulder of the highway to yield to the emergency vehicles, say police

McMurtrey was extricated from the pickup and is hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the release. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Charges of assault and fleeing police are pending against McMurtrey.