Han Snowlo wins MnDOT ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest in local district

February 9, 2023 9:11AM CST
Watch for Han Snowlo on Southern Minnesota’s roadways during your next snowy commute. 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest Wednesday. 

Han Snowlo was the winner for District 7, which encompasses South Central Minnesota, including Mankato. 

The other winners were:

  • Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)
  • Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)
  • Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)
  • Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)
  • Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)
  • Scoop! There it is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)
  • Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)

MnDOT received more than 10,400 name submissions.

