Han Snowlo wins MnDOT ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest in local district
February 9, 2023 9:11AM CST
Watch for Han Snowlo on Southern Minnesota’s roadways during your next snowy commute.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest Wednesday.
Han Snowlo was the winner for District 7, which encompasses South Central Minnesota, including Mankato.
The other winners were:
- Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)
- Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)
- Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)
- Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)
- Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)
- Scoop! There it is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)
- Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)
MnDOT received more than 10,400 name submissions.