Han Snowlo wins MnDOT ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest in local district

Watch for Han Snowlo on Southern Minnesota’s roadways during your next snowy commute.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest Wednesday.

Han Snowlo was the winner for District 7, which encompasses South Central Minnesota, including Mankato.

The other winners were:

Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)

– District 8 (Southwest Minnesota) Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)

– Metro District (Twin Cities) Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)

– District 1 (Northeast Minnesota) Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)

– District 3 (Central Minnesota) Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)

– District 2 (Northwest Minnesota) Scoop! There it is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)

– District 6 (Southeast Minnesota) Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)

MnDOT received more than 10,400 name submissions.