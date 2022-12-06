Hand-counts find no problems with Minnesota vote tabulators

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Election officials say they found no problems with vote-counting machines in Minnesota when they conducted hand counts to verify that the machines accurately reflected how people voted.

Minnesota requires all counties to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts. During the hand count, election judges make sure their tallies match those recorded by vote-tabulating machines on Election Day. David Maeda, director of elections for the secretary of state’s office, tells Minnesota Public Radio they did not find any significant issues.

Some counties decided to count more precincts or races than required after residents and activists raised questions about accuracy.