Hanska man facing new charges of sexual abuse

(New Ulm, MN) – A Hanska man who was charged last month for allegedly inappropriately touching two children is facing another set of charges.

Christopher Lee Konakowitz, 37, was charged Thursday in Brown County Court with five felony counts of first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Konakowitz was well-known to his accuser, who told investigators she was between four and six years old when the sexual abuse occurred. Konakowitz was about 20 years old at the time, according to the complaint.

The victim told police of three incidents of abuse she recalled. The first was at her grandparent’s home in Hanska, where she said Konakowitz took her to the basement behind the water heater and offered her a nickel. The attempt was interrupted by someone walking down the stairs, according to the complaint.

The victim told police the second and third incidents happened at Konakowitz’s home in Hanska. She said both times, Konakowitz told her she had toilet paper stuck in her genitals and would act as if he was helping her remove it from her body.

Konakowitz was charged in October with two counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct after a child protection report was made of the sexual assault of two girls, ages nine and ten. Both girls told forensic interviewers that Konakowitz had touched them underneath their clothing.

In a document filed with the courts on October 23, Deputy Brown County Attorney Paul Gunderson notified Judge Robert A. Docherty that he intended to seek an aggravated sentence for Konkowitz due to the age and infirmity of the victims.

