Hanska woman injured in Brown County rollover; baby, 2 young children unhurt

(Mankato, MN) – A Hanska woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover in Brown County Wednesday morning, but three children in her vehicle were unscathed.

Erin Theresa Sellner, 33, was southbound on Highway 4 in a Chevy Silverado that left the roadway near 150th Street and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Sellner received non-life threatening injuries but didn’t seek medical attention.

Sellner had three young children in her vehicle: Hanna Marion Sellner, listed as age “0” on the crash report, 3-year-old Lucas David Sellner, and Samantha Isabell Sellner, age 5.

The state patrol says roads were snow and ice covered when the crash occurred, around 9:18 a.m.

