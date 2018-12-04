Hanukkah Sweaters Are Here, So That You Can Live Your Best Tacky Life

What better way to celebrate Hanukkah than with the important and beloved tradition of the ugly holiday sweater?

What better way to celebrate Hanukkah than with the important and beloved tradition of the ugly holiday sweater?

There are now lots of places where you can buy a Hanukkah-themed sweater with garish design and cringe-worthy puns, if you so choose.

Ugly Christmas sweaters, of course, are a long-established tradition. Various ugly sweater historians have linked their origins to ‘80s comedies like “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” They were brought back into the mainstream in the early 2000s.

Vancouver claims to be the first city to host an Ugly Christmas Sweater party in 2001. It’s now an annual event at the city’s Commodore Ballroom, raising money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

The ugly sweater tradition is now so popular that many retailers make their own. In 2016, the American company Ragstock developed a Tinder-esque “Swipe-a-Sweater” app to help people more efficiently browse their collection. Ragstock’s president bragged that they had the “largest inventory of vintage ugly sweaters in the world,” with more than 25,000.

Fred Hajjar, the co-founder of UglyChristmasSweater.com told Fast Company that he made about $4.7 million in 2013, rising to $6.3 million the next year.

The trend has started to expand to other holidays with “ugly Halloween sweaters.” So why should Hanukkah be any different?

The Jewish people’s right to be just as schmaltzy and tacky as people who celebrate Christmas has even expanded to Hallmark: everyone’s favourite producer of generic and predictable Christmas movies has two new Hanukkah flicks in the works.

Get your sweater on and settle in.

