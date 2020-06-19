Happy Juneteenth!

Juneteenth is an annual holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed on January 1st, 1863, slaveholders in the South continued to hold Black people captive throughout the Civil War. On June 19th, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, Texas with a sufficient number of troops to force the last slaveholders in the nation to free their slaves. Here’s some facts about the holiday:

Juneteenth celebrates African American freedom, achievement and education, while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures.

helped Juneteenth become an official state holiday in Texas. In some areas, the holiday is recognized over the course of a week and month, leading up to its actual day. Currently, 47 out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday or observance. The list doesn’t include North and South Dakota, and Hawaii.

“ ” , who was a registered freedman, minster and community leader, was known to have purchased one of the first pieces of land in Houston in the name of Juneteenth — which helped him establish the popular Emancipation and . Parks. Early on, as many as 20,000 people would celebrate Juneteenth there. Food, unity and dress play major roles in how African Americans traditionally celebrate the holiday. Celebrations include special food items that Black people (in the 1800s) weren’t usually accustomed to, like lamb, pork and beef. Another popular item is Strawberry soda. These days, popular menu items can also include African-influenced food and classic Southern dishes like macaroni and cheese and black eyed peas.

In the 19th century, people would use a barbecue pit as a centerpiece for celebrations where those freed could perform re-birthing rituals like burning the garments given to them by their slave masters, and ministered prayer. Nowadays, activities include fishing, horseback riding, baseball, rodeos, picnics and cookouts.

This month, Virginia and New York have made Juneteenth a state holiday, giving state employees the day off from work to celebrate and observe.

If you’re looking to learn more about Juneteenth, ways to celebrate and support, visit Juneteenth‘s website.