Hardee’s tweet references MyPillow CEO’s FBI encounter at Mankato drive-thru

Hardee’s took advantage of the national attention it is receiving after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he was approached by the FBI at one of their restaurants.

The fast food franchise sent out a tongue-in-cheek tweet Monday morning referencing Lindell’s statement during his podcast.

“Now that you know we exist…you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” reads the tweet.

Lindell said during his podcast the FBI approached him at a Hardee’s in Mankato while in the drive-thru. He said the agency seized his cellphone and questioned him about Dominion Voting Systems, Colorado clerk Tina Peters and his connection to Doug Frank, an Ohio educator who spreads election conspiracies.