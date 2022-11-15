Harmony man dead after two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Fillmore County Tuesday morning

A Harmony man is dead after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Fillmore County Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2015 Ford F350 pickup being driven by 61-year old Mark John Hanson of New Richland was traveling westbound on Highway 52 at approximately 8:59 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle collided with an eastbound 2005 Toyota Prius being driven by a 63-year old man from Harmony near the intersection of Highway 52 and Fillmore County Road 30 in Canton Township.

The name of the victim will be released by authorities pending notification of family, and Hanson, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, was uninjured. The State Patrol reported that the road was covered with ice and snow at the time of the accident, and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Winneshiek County Ambulance, Fire Departments from Canton and Mable, plus Mable Ambulance all assisted the State Patrol at the fatal accident scene Tuesday morning.