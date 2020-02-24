Harvey Weinstein Convicted

NEW YORK (AP) – Harvey Weinstein has been convicted at his New York City sexual assault trial. The landmark reckoning for the former movie producer comes after years of whispers exploded into a torrent of sexual misconduct allegations that ended his reign in Hollywood and gave rise to the #MeToo movement. The jury’s verdict followed three weeks of testimony that included harrowing accounts of rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and casting-couch excuses from Weinstein.