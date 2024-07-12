Has A Book Ever Motivated YOU In A Big Way?
July 12, 2024 4:52AM CDT
Has a book motivated you to change your career? Behavior? Diet? Relationship? According to experts, these are some of the best motivational books. Have you read any?
- The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People – Stephen Covey
- The Four Agreements – Don Miguel Ruiz
- You Are a Badass – Jen Sincero
- Think and Grow Rich – Napoleon Hill
- How to Win Friends and Influence People – Dale Carnegie
- Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance – Angela Duckworth
- Mindset: The New Psychology of Success – Carol Dweck
- Awaken the Giant Within – Tony Robbins