Has A Book Ever Motivated YOU In A Big Way?

July 12, 2024 4:52AM CDT
Has a book motivated you to change your career? Behavior? Diet? Relationship? According to experts, these are some of the best motivational books. Have you read any?

  • The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People – Stephen Covey
  • The Four Agreements – Don Miguel Ruiz
  • You Are a Badass – Jen Sincero
  • Think and Grow Rich – Napoleon Hill
  • How to Win Friends and Influence People – Dale Carnegie
  • Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance – Angela Duckworth
  • Mindset: The New Psychology of Success – Carol Dweck
  • Awaken the Giant Within – Tony Robbins

