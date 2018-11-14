Hasbro Releases ‘Monopoly for Millennials’

Someone really though a millennial version of Monopoly might be a fun idea.

The very bitter people behind the board game known for tearing apart friend groups and getting children written out of wills released an especially cursed version of the game titled Monopoly For Millennials.

In this version of the game, players don’t buy up properties — because what IRL millennial can afford to buy houses when they’re too busy spending their money on avocado toast, right? Instead the game employs tired stereotypes of younger generations, as players buy “experiences” like going to the Vegan Bistro or crashing on their Friend’s Couch. Skip the Boardwalk in favor of a Week-Long Meditation Retreat!

You win the game when you rack up the most Experiences. According to the game description, the board also includes Chance and Community Chest cards “which are super relatable.”

“This board game is a great way to bring a fun and relaxed vibe to a party or a casual get-together,” the description claims. Alternatively: it’s a great way to send your friends spiraling over their crushing student loan debt.

Speaking of loans, whoever has the most debt gets to roll first. Yikes.

