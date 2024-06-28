Hate Snakes? You’re Really Going To Hate THIS!

Scientists in India have discovered the remains of a giant prehistoric snake longer than a T-Rex. The researchers recovered 27 vertebrae and figured out that this snake – which they named Vasuki – would have been nearly 50 feet long and would have weighed more than 2000 pounds when it was prowling the swamps around 47 million years ago. It doesn’t appear that the snake was venomous. Instead, it probably squeezed its prey to death like anacondas and pythons do.