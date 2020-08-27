Have a Heart Collaborative launches campaign

(Mankato, MN) – A collaborative effort a network of local organizations is encouraging citizens to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Have a Heart Collaborative recently launched a new campaign, which includes a webpage with downloadable posters, tips for keeping safe, and tips for stopping the spread of the disease. The campaign focuses on keeping schools and businesses open and safe during the pandemic, as well as keeping the general public healthy.

The collaborative is headed by Visit Mankato, in partnership with Greater Mankato Growth, the cities of Mankato and North Mankato, local education institutions, and media partners Alpha Media.

Participants are encouraged to use #HaveAHeartKato on social media to spread the word. For resources, visit the Have a Heart webpage.