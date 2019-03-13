Having One of These 8 Jobs Makes You More Likely to Get Divorced

Obviously, there are many reasons couples decide to divorce and some researchers reckon it could even be in your genes. Regardless, being a divorcee is something you should never be ashamed of. But apparently, the job you or your partner does can also make a split more likely.

According to Women’s Health, statistician Nathan Yau used the U.S. Census Bureau’s Five-Year American Community Survey in 2017 to pick out eight trends relating to divorced couples’ jobs.

1. Casino managers

With a 52.9 percent divorce rate, gaming managers were the most likely to split. These are people who work face to face with customers in casinos and game rooms. Bear in mind, a lot of alcohol and chatting is involved in this occupation.

2. Bar staff

The environment in a bar is pretty similar to the above, so it’s no surprise that bartending had a divorce rate of 52.7 percent.

3. Casino services workers

Similar to No. 1, casino service workers have a 50.7 percent divorce rate, according to Yau.

4. Cabin crew

Flight attendants were found to have a divorce rate of 50.5 percent. Spending hours upon hours in the air gives you a fair bit of time to meet new people and a lot of time away from home.

5. and 6. Construction

Rolling machine setters, operators and tenders in particular were found to have a 50.1 percent divorce rate, and 46.9 percent of marriages in which one partner’s occupation fell under “extruding and drawing machine setters, operators and tenders” ended in divorce.

7. Switchboard operators

The divorce rate for those lovely, helpful people who put you through to the right person was 49.7 percent.

8. Telemarketers

This particular occupation must have a high pressure level, right? Being constantly hung up on and shouted at must really take its toll. The divorce rate for telemarketers was 49.7 percent.

Splitting the divorce rates into occupation category, Yau said, “Those in transportation and material moving, such as flight attendants and bus drivers, tend to have higher divorce rates. Those in architecture and engineering tend to have lower divorce rates.” He also found those with higher salaries tended to have lower divorce rates, but was keen to point out that salary wasn’t a cause for divorce.

