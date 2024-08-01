Hawaii Governor Josh Green Says A $4 Billion Settlement For 2023 Maui Wildfire Could Come Next Week

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says the parties in Lahaina wildfire lawsuits against Hawaii, Maui County and utilities are close to a global settlement of claims that will be worth a little over $4 billion.

Green told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he’s hoping to finalize the details in coming days, perhaps as soon as Aug. 6.

That would be two days before the one-year anniversary of the fire that killed 102 people and wiped out historic Lahaina.

He said all the plaintiffs and defendants have agreed to the global settlement number but final details are pending.

Hawaiian Electric declined to comment.

Maui County didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.