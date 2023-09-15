Hawaii Officials Say DNA Tests Drop Maui Fire Death Count To 97

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii have adjusted the number of deaths from the deadly Maui wildfires down to at least 97 people.

Previously officials said they believed at least 115 people had died in the fires, but further testing shows they had multiple DNA samples from some of those who died.

John Byrd is a forensics laboratory director with the U.S. Department of Defense.

He has said during a press conference Friday that the current number of dead should be considered a minimum, because it’s possible that toll could rise.