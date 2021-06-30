Hay bales self-combust near Gaylord

A fire in Sibley County is believed to have started when a large pile of hay bales self-combusted.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the hay fire at midnight Wednesday at 5 Star Dairy, four miles east of Gaylord, according to a press release.

“A large pile of hay bails had become hot over the day and it is believed the fire self-combusted,” said the sheriff’s release.

The blaze stayed contained to the hay pile and did not spread to any buildings.

There were no injuries to first responders, animals, or emergency personnel.

Gaylord and Arlington fire departments were both at the scene.