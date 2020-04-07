Hazardous waste disposal by appointment this year

(Mankato, MN) – The Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility won’t open normal hours this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents can make appointments to dispose of waste.

The service will be provided on a limited basis for residents with pressing disposal needs.

Starting Tuesday, April 7, residents in Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur Counties will be able to drop off their household hazardous waste materials by appointment only.

Appointments will be available during the following times:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: noon- 4:00 pm

Tuesday: noon- 6:00 pm

There will be no Saturday appointments at this time.

The HHW Facility accepts household cleaners, yard and gardening products, some automotive products, fluorescent bulbs, aerosols, and more. Residents will be required to unload their own materials.

Appointments can be made by contacting Blue Earth County Property & Environmental Resources at (507) 304-4251.