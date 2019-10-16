Hazardous Waste Facility closing for season soon

(Mankato, MN) – The Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Product Reuse Center will close for the regular season at the end of October.

The facility will be open on Tuesdays for the remainder of October from noon to 6 p.m. The final day of the season will be October 29th.

The facility will re-open for winter appointments beginning December 3rd for Blue Earth County residents. The appointments can be scheduled for Tuesdays from Noon to 4 p.m. until the end of February.

The HHW Facility accepts household wastes free of charge from residents. Items accepted include paint, household cleaners, yard and garden products, caulking material, fluorescent bulbs, and aerosols.

The regular 2020 season of the HHW Facility will begin on Tuesday, April 7th.

To make an appointment, call 507-304-4381.

