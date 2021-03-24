Hazardous waste facility opening for season

The Blue Earth County Regional Household Hazardous Facility and Product Reuse Center will open for the 2021 season on April 6.

Hazardous wastes from households in Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur counties will be accepted, as well as farm chemicals from Blue Earth County farmers. Proof of residency is required.

Items accepted include paints, stains, household cleaners, automotive products, batteries, and yard/garden chemicals. The service is free.

Hours

Tuesday – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday (2nd of each month through the end of October) – 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling (507) 304-4251

