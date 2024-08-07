Head For The Mountains…Of Crocs

Your summer campouts in the great outdoors are about to get cooler than ever before because Busch Light and Crocs have teamed up to create the shoe you never knew you needed. Two new styles – a sandal and clog – both come with a roll-up koozie and a flashlight and feature the Busch Light logo. And the best thing about them is they’re free! From now until the end of the month, all you need to do is upload a photo of yourself camping to CampOutForYourCrocs.com for your chance to win a free pair. If camping out at a NASCAR event is more your speed, you can upload that photo as well for a chance to win.