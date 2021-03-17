Head-on collision sends Henderson woman to hospital

A head-on collision west of Henderson sent an area woman to the hospital Monday morning.

The crash happened at 10:13 a.m. on Highway 19 near the 377th Ave intersection.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup driven by Omar Abdi, 34, of Minneapolis, was westbound when he lost control of his vehicle.

Nora Segler, 67, of Henderson, was eastbound on Highway 19. Her Toyota Corolla and Abdi’s pickup collided head-on, according to a press release.

Segler was transported to a local hospital.

Weather, icy road conditions, and speed contributed to the crash, according to the Sibley County Sheriff.