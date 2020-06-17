Health officials report 12 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) – State health officials report twelve new deaths in Minnesota due to COVID-19.

The death toll in the state is now 1,325, according to the latest data from released by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

Hospitalizations are down by 6, with a total of 351 patients currently hospitalized. There were 181 people in the intensive care unit as of Wednesday.

MDH reported 419 new positive cases of the virus, for a total of 31,296 people who have been infected.

New cases were reported in the following local counties:

Blue Earth – 5

Cottonwood – 4

Faribault – 2

Freeborn – 13

Lyon – 6

McLeod – 2

Mower – 73

Rice – 5

Sibley – 1

Steele – 4

Watonwan – 9