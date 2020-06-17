Health officials report 12 new COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota
(St. Paul, MN) – State health officials report twelve new deaths in Minnesota due to COVID-19.
The death toll in the state is now 1,325, according to the latest data from released by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.
Hospitalizations are down by 6, with a total of 351 patients currently hospitalized. There were 181 people in the intensive care unit as of Wednesday.
MDH reported 419 new positive cases of the virus, for a total of 31,296 people who have been infected.
New cases were reported in the following local counties:
Blue Earth – 5
Cottonwood – 4
Faribault – 2
Freeborn – 13
Lyon – 6
McLeod – 2
Mower – 73
Rice – 5
Sibley – 1
Steele – 4
Watonwan – 9
