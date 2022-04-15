Healthier Alternatives To Your Usual Easter Treats

Well, you don't want to get rid of all the chocolate goodies, unless you want to get pelted with rotten Easter eggs, but you can take steps to make it a little healthier. Here are some suggestions from the American Dietetic Association:

Instead of sugar, cream or caramel filled chocolate eggs, get peanut butter filled ones. The peanut butter adds protein and is low in saturated fat.

Instead of those little chocolate eggs, give chocolate covered pretzels instead. Pretzels are often eaten during Lent, because the twists resemble arms crossed in prayer. Since they only have a thin layer of chocolate, the fat content is pretty low.

Next, try a dark chocolate bunny. It has more antioxidants and less fat than milk chocolate.

Instead of the traditional jelly beans, try Skittles or Starbursts. They do have some Vitamin C which makes them slightly healthier.

Put in a few hard boiled Easter eggs. They're a good source of protein and the whites are fat free. Don't leave your hard boiled eggs out of the fridge for more than two hours or you're gonna have some sick kids on your hands.