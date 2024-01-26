Hearing set for Mayo New Prague ending labor & delivery services

A public hearing has been set for Mayo Clinic New Prague ending labor and delivery services.

The meeting will be Tuesday, February 6 via Microsoft Teams.

A press release from the Minnesota Department of Health says Mayo New Prague will soon stop providing labor and delivery services, including operative delivery and Cesarean delivery. Prenatal, post-natal, and well-women outpatient services will continue to be provided.

The hearing will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division to provide a forum for the greater New Prague community to discuss the change in services and available alternatives.

More information about the hearing is available here.

To join the hearing, click the link below or call 651-395-7448 and use the access code 688 607 696#

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE HEARING