Heat indexes as high as 115 recorded in Minnesota Tuesday

Heat indexes as high as 115 were recorded in Minnesota on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service:

Mankato reached a heat index of 108, with New Ulm right behind that at 107. In St. James, the heat index reached 105 degrees, while Waseca’s hit a heat index of 100.

The hottest index came from Hutchinson, at 115 degrees. In southern Minnesota, Redwood Falls wasn’t far behind the top spot. The city recorded a heat index of 113 degrees. Fairmont was also plenty warm, with a heat index of 108.

