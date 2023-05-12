Heavy rain leads to flooding in Waseca County

Heavy overnight rain Wednesday into Thursday morning led to flooding in parts of Waseca County.

New Richland was the hardest hit area, with reports of about 5 inches of rain. A flash flooding warning was issued Thursday morning through noon for Waseca County. Elsewhere, Sleepy Eye saw about 3 inches of rain, St. James 2.5 inches, and Mankato about 1 to 2 inches.

The wet weather will continue, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service. More rain and thunderstorms can be expected Friday through Sunday morning, with sunshine set to return on Monday.