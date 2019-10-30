Hector home destroyed by fire

(Hector, MN) – A fire Monday morning destroyed a home in Renville County.

A press release from the Hector Police Department says crews were dispatched to 210 DuPont Avenue in Hector at 8:38 a.m for a report of a vehicle on fire inside the garage.

When crews arrived, the fire had spread to the house, which was engulfed in flames, according to the release.

Police say the home is believed to be a complete loss. A neighboring structure also sustained minor heat damage.

The residence is owned by 47-year-old Roger Graf III.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)