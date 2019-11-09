Hector man airlifted following farm accident

(Olivia, MN) – A Hector man was airlifted after a farm accident in Renville County Wednesday afternoon.

A release from Sheriff Scott Hable says emergency personnel responded to a location about four miles north of Hector along the 4700 block of 835th Avenue at around 2:45 p.m.

At the scene, Benjamin Beadell, 28, had one leg trapped in the corn head mechanism between snouts. Beadell was freed from the machine, treated at the scene, then airlifted to North Memorial in Robbinsdale. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The accident investigation revealed that the combine was stationary while Beadell and others were working near the running corn head,” said the sheriff’s release. “Beadell’s leg became pinned in the head by the gathering chains. A slip clutch on the head then engaged, which prevented Beadell from being pulled further into the mechanism.”

Related Articles:

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)