Hector man hospitalized after rollover that involved alcohol, says patrol

Alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle rollover in Stewart that left the driver injured.

The crash happened Saturday night just after 11 p.m. on Highway 212. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Ram was westbound on Highway 212 when it went off-road and rolled.

The crash report identifies the driver as Grant Daniel Youngkrantz, 21, of Hector. Youngkrantz was transported to the Olivia hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

The state patrol says Youngkrantz had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

A passenger in the vehicle, Cole Michael Sander, 21, of Hector, also had alcohol in his system, says the crash report, but he wasn’t injured.