Hector man injured in ATV crash on Highway 4

(Marshall, MN) – A man was injured in a single-vehicle ATV rollover off Highway 4 in Renville County Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol hasn’t released the name of the man crash victim, whom they say is a 57-year-old man from Hector.

According to a crash report, the man was driving a 1997 Polaris Sportsman southbound on Highway 4, and was turning eastbound onto 760th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

No further information was available.

The crash was reported at 9:37 p.m.

Photo credit: Smart Cycle Guide