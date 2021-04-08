Hector man killed, woman seriously injured in Highway 15 crash

A Hector man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 15 between Brownton and Hutchinson Wednesday.

Marcel Mathison, 92, was fatally injured in the crash on Highway 15, which happened near 150th St just after 10:30 a.m.

Mathison was a passenger in a Buick driven by Jean Alice Anderson, 85, of Hector. Anderson suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, and was transported to Hutchinson Health Hospital. Mathison died at the scene.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says Anderson’s Buick was eastbound on 150th St, and a Kenworth tractor was southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided at the intersection.

The Kenworth was driven by 39-year-old Matthew Wilder, of Alexandria, who wasn’t injured.