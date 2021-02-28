Hector youth killed in ATV crash

A Hector youth died in an ATV crash south of Buffalo Saturday morning.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says the boy killed was 12-year-old Carsten Homan.

At 9:35 a.m., a caller reported a male trapped underneath an ATV on the 73000 block of 510th St in Martinsburg Township, about six miles south of Buffalo Lake.

Deputies found Homan dead at the scene, and a juvenile male passenger uninjured.

Preliminary investigation indicates the ATV was traveling south in the 510th St road ditch when it struck a field approach and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation.