Heinz Introduces Kranch Sauce, a New Condiment That Combines Ketchup and Ranch

Finally, a condiment mashup that doesn’t include mayonnaise! After launching Mayochup – a mayonnaise and ketchup combo – in 2018 and Mayomust and Mayocue (a mixture of mayonnaise and mustard and mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, respectively) earlier this year, on Wednesday, April 3, Kraft Heinz announced the debut of a mayo-less condiment that’s bound to be a hit with ranch dressing lovers.

As you may have guessed, the newest member of Kraft Heinz’s condiment hybrid lineup, which is now available for purchase online, is called Kranch sauce. The unique topping is described as a “mouthwatering mix of ketchup and ranch” that also happens to feature a “special blend of spices” for an added flavor boost. In other words, it’s the perfect companion for a burger, french fries and more.

Kranch is expected to be on shelves at retailers nationwide later this month. And, like Mayochup, Mayomust and Mayocue before it, each bottle of Kranch is slated to retail for around $3.49.