Heinz Wants You to Dip Your Burger in Crushed-Up Potato Chips

Was anyone out there already doing this? Because it’s a weird idea, but maybe genius. Heinz has a new product called Dip & Crunch that lets you dip your burger in crushed-up POTATO CHIPS.

They say it was inspired by a TikTok trend. So apparently some people ARE already doing it.

Obviously the chips wouldn’t stick on their own. So it comes with crushed-up chips, plus a sauce to dip your burger in first. There are two varieties: A “Secret Sauce,” and a spicy version. But the chips in both look to be regular old potato chips.

You can find it at Walmart, Target, and some grocery stores.