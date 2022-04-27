      Weather Alert

Heinz Wants You to Dip Your Burger in Crushed-Up Potato Chips

Apr 27, 2022 @ 6:24am

Was anyone out there already doing this?  Because it’s a weird idea, but maybe genius.  Heinz has a new product called Dip & Crunch that lets you dip your burger in crushed-up POTATO CHIPS.

They say it was inspired by a TikTok trend.  So apparently some people ARE already doing it.

Obviously the chips wouldn’t stick on their own.  So it comes with crushed-up chips, plus a sauce to dip your burger in first.  There are two varieties:  A “Secret Sauce,” and a spicy version.  But the chips in both look to be regular old potato chips.

You can find it at Walmart, Target, and some grocery stores.

