Help Conserve Water with Mankato’s Lawn Watering Conservation Program

Mankato’s Well 15 will be taken out of service on Monday, May 23 for maintenance, which is expected to last through the first week in July.
Work done will help maintain the integrity of the well to meet residents’ water needs, allow for a more reliable water supply during high demand periods and conserve deep water aquifers, which can take thousands of years to replenish. Maintenance was scheduled for next year as part of Mankato’s Community Investment Plan; however, since conditions are favorable this year, the schedule was adjusted to 2022.
While the well is being maintained, water conservation is important. Mankato’s even/odd lawn watering program helps reduce the demand on the City’s water supply, which is significantly impacted by lawn watering. Well 15 is one of two wells that together produce 70% of Mankato’s water supply.
Details about the program:
Watering Hours
Watering Days
Watering is restricted to every other day based on a property address.
Exceptions
Notices
The lawn watering conservation program applies to all residential and commercial properties watering lawns using City of Mankato water.