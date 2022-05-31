Help document wild species at Redwood County’s Cedar Rock BioBlitz June 18

The Cedar Rock Scientific and Natural Area in Redwood County will be the site of a DNR BioBlitz event this coming June 18, and you’re invited to help out.

Biologists and naturalists will be documenting species diversity at Cedar Rock during a “BioBlitz”, an event for the public to learn from and assist scientists inventory the living organisms inhabiting Cedar Rock SNA in a one-day field study. While the event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., surveys may occur throughout the day, and visitors are free to come and go as they wish. The BioBlitz will occur rain or shine.

Located near the bottom of the Minnesota River Valley in Redwood County, Cedar Rock SNA has diverse native plant communities. Much of the 62-acre site has rock outcrops that were recently cleared of trees, which revealed cliffs that are now visible from the road. Other habitats onsite include prairies, a stream and ponds.

Directions to Cedar Rock SNA: From Delhi, drive east on County 9 for 1.5 miles. Turn north on Kenwood Ave. (County Road 17). Drive on County Road 17 for 1.1 miles. Park on the east side of the road.

SNA specialist Brad Bolduan said, “The event serves three primary functions: to provide a learning experience for anyone interested, to teach us more about this particular prairie, and to give researchers vital information about the species they study. Past SNA events studied organisms like plants, dragonflies, spiders, fungus and butterflies. Every year, the pool of experts present varies. People of all experience levels are welcome. We only require curiosity and enthusiasm.”

Long pants, socks or tick gaiters and appropriate footwear are strongly encouraged. Participants should plan ahead as there are no shelters, drinking water or restrooms at the SNA.